Morocco's Route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 16 Match, Bracket Scenarios, Fixtures & More

Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, Moroccan fans had high hopes that the Atlas Lions could recreate or even best their magical, historic run to the semi-finals in 2022. Under recently appointed manager Mohamed Ouahbi, who took over the reins just months before the tournament, the team has delivered on that immense promise.
The Atlas Lions kicked off their campaign with a gritty 1-1 draw against five-time world champions Brazil, before securing a rapid-fire 1-0 win over Scotland and closing the group with a commanding 4-2 victory over Haiti. Finishing second in Group C only on goal difference behind Brazil, Morocco booked a fierce Round of 32 clash with the Netherlands. In a night filled with absolute drama, Morocco fought back with a 91st-minute equalizer from Issa Diop to draw 1-1 before winning a breathtaking penalty shootout 3-2.
Morocco captured the world's heart by reaching the final four in 2022, but can they make history and reach the World Cup Final on July 19? Let’s look at the path that awaits Mohamed Ouahbi's men from here on out.
Morocco World Cup 2026 Results and Upcoming Fixtures
Date
Fixture (Local KO Time)
Venue
Final Score / Tickets
Saturday, June 13
Brazil vs Morocco
New York New Jersey Stadium
1-1
Friday, June 19
Scotland vs Morocco
Boston Stadium
Morocco won 1-0
Wednesday, June 24
Morocco vs Haiti
Atlanta Stadium
Morocco won 4-2
Monday, June 29
Netherlands vs Morocco
Monterrey Stadium
1-1 (Morocco won 3-2 on pens)
Saturday, July 4
Morocco vs Canada
Houston Stadium (Houston)
Morocco's Path to the World Cup 2026 Final
Having successfully navigated the Group Stage and knocked out the Dutch in the Round of 32, Morocco's knockout path is locked in. If they manage to progress past co-hosts Canada in Houston this Saturday, a potential heavyweight blockbuster looms down the line.
Following a hopeful quarter-final berth, the Atlas Lions could see a rematch with tournament favorites like Brazil or face European and South American giants on their quest for ultimate glory at MetLife Stadium.
Date (Local Time)
Round
Venue
Possible Fixture
Tickets
July 4
Round of 16
Houston Stadium (Houston)
vs Canada
July 11/12
Quarter-Finals
TBD
vs Winner of Round of 16
July 15/16
Semi-Finals
TBD
vs TBD
July 19 (3 pm ET)
Final
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
vs TBD
Group C - Final Standings
Rank
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
Status
1st
Brazil
3
2
1
0
7
1
+6
7
Qualified
2nd
Morocco
3
2
1
0
6
3
+3
7
Qualified
3rd
Scotland
3
1
0
2
1
4
-3
3
Eliminated
4th
Haiti
3
0
0
3
2
8
-6
0
Eliminated
How to Buy Morocco World Cup Tickets
Here is the current status of ticket sales for fans looking to catch the Atlas Lions live in North America:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Real-time transactions are active, making this the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: The only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub are highly active for high-demand knockout fixtures, though prices fluctuate based on demand. Always verify terms and conditions before purchasing.
Morocco World Cup Tickets: How Much Do They Cost?
Category
Round of 32 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
Who is in the Morocco World Cup 2026 Squad?
Here is the official 26-player squad representing Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026:
Position
Player
Current Club
Goalkeepers
Yassine Bounou
Munir El Kajoui
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
Al Hilal
RS Berkane
MAS Fez
Defenders
Achraf Hakimi (C)
Noussair Mazraoui
Issa Diop
Chadi Riad
Marwane Saâdane
Zakaria El Ouahdi
Anass Salah-Eddine
Redouane Halhal
Youssef Belammari
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
Fulham
Crystal Palace
Al Fateh
K.R.C. Genk
AS Roma
KV Mechelen
Al Ahly
Midfielders
Sofyan Amrabat
Azzedine Ounahi
Bilal El Khannouss
Neil El Aynaoui
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Ismael Saibari
Samir El Mourabet
Gessime Yassine
Real Betis
Girona
Leicester City
AS Roma
LOSC Lille
PSV
RC Strasbourg
RC Strasbourg
Forwards
Brahim Díaz
Soufiane Rahimi
Ayoub El Kaabi
Amine Sbaï
Chemsdine Talbi
Ayoube Amaimouni
Real Madrid
Al Ain
Olympiacos
Angers
Sunderland
Eintracht Frankfurt