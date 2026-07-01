Morocco's Route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 16 Match, Bracket Scenarios, Fixtures & More

Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, Moroccan fans had high hopes that the Atlas Lions could recreate or even best their magical, historic run to the semi-finals in 2022. Under recently appointed manager Mohamed Ouahbi, who took over the reins just months before the tournament, the team has delivered on that immense promise.

The Atlas Lions kicked off their campaign with a gritty 1-1 draw against five-time world champions Brazil, before securing a rapid-fire 1-0 win over Scotland and closing the group with a commanding 4-2 victory over Haiti. Finishing second in Group C only on goal difference behind Brazil, Morocco booked a fierce Round of 32 clash with the Netherlands. In a night filled with absolute drama, Morocco fought back with a 91st-minute equalizer from Issa Diop to draw 1-1 before winning a breathtaking penalty shootout 3-2.

Morocco captured the world's heart by reaching the final four in 2022, but can they make history and reach the World Cup Final on July 19? Let’s look at the path that awaits Mohamed Ouahbi's men from here on out.

Morocco World Cup 2026 Results and Upcoming Fixtures

Date Fixture (Local KO Time) Venue Final Score / Tickets Saturday, June 13 Brazil vs Morocco New York New Jersey Stadium 1-1 Friday, June 19 Scotland vs Morocco Boston Stadium Morocco won 1-0 Wednesday, June 24 Morocco vs Haiti Atlanta Stadium Morocco won 4-2 Monday, June 29 Netherlands vs Morocco Monterrey Stadium 1-1 (Morocco won 3-2 on pens) Saturday, July 4 Morocco vs Canada Houston Stadium (Houston) Tickets

Morocco's Path to the World Cup 2026 Final

Having successfully navigated the Group Stage and knocked out the Dutch in the Round of 32, Morocco's knockout path is locked in. If they manage to progress past co-hosts Canada in Houston this Saturday, a potential heavyweight blockbuster looms down the line.

Following a hopeful quarter-final berth, the Atlas Lions could see a rematch with tournament favorites like Brazil or face European and South American giants on their quest for ultimate glory at MetLife Stadium.

Date (Local Time) Round Venue Possible Fixture Tickets July 4 Round of 16 Houston Stadium (Houston) vs Canada Tickets July 11/12 Quarter-Finals TBD vs Winner of Round of 16 Tickets July 15/16 Semi-Finals TBD vs TBD Tickets July 19 (3 pm ET) Final MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) vs TBD Tickets

Group C - Final Standings

Rank Team Played W D L GF GA GD Pts Status 1st Brazil 3 2 1 0 7 1 +6 7 Qualified 2nd Morocco 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 7 Qualified 3rd Scotland 3 1 0 2 1 4 -3 3 Eliminated 4th Haiti 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0 Eliminated

How to Buy Morocco World Cup Tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales for fans looking to catch the Atlas Lions live in North America:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Real-time transactions are active, making this the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: The only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub are highly active for high-demand knockout fixtures, though prices fluctuate based on demand. Always verify terms and conditions before purchasing.

Morocco World Cup Tickets: How Much Do They Cost?

Category Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Who is in the Morocco World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026: