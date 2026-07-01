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Morocco's Route to finalGetty
Book Morocco's World Cup 2026 Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

Morocco's Route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 16 Match, Bracket Scenarios, Fixtures & More

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Don’t miss your chance of seeing Morocco in World Cup knockout action, where they’ll be playing and who against.

Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, Moroccan fans had high hopes that the Atlas Lions could recreate or even best their magical, historic run to the semi-finals in 2022. Under recently appointed manager Mohamed Ouahbi, who took over the reins just months before the tournament, the team has delivered on that immense promise.

The Atlas Lions kicked off their campaign with a gritty 1-1 draw against five-time world champions Brazil, before securing a rapid-fire 1-0 win over Scotland and closing the group with a commanding 4-2 victory over Haiti. Finishing second in Group C only on goal difference behind Brazil, Morocco booked a fierce Round of 32 clash with the Netherlands. In a night filled with absolute drama, Morocco fought back with a 91st-minute equalizer from Issa Diop to draw 1-1 before winning a breathtaking penalty shootout 3-2.

Morocco captured the world's heart by reaching the final four in 2022, but can they make history and reach the World Cup Final on July 19? Let’s look at the path that awaits Mohamed Ouahbi's men from here on out.

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Morocco World Cup 2026 Results and Upcoming Fixtures

Date

Fixture (Local KO Time)

Venue

Final Score / Tickets

Saturday, June 13

Brazil vs Morocco

New York New Jersey Stadium

1-1

Friday, June 19

Scotland vs Morocco

Boston Stadium

Morocco won 1-0

Wednesday, June 24

Morocco vs Haiti

Atlanta Stadium

Morocco won 4-2

Monday, June 29

Netherlands vs Morocco

Monterrey Stadium

1-1 (Morocco won 3-2 on pens)

Saturday, July 4

Morocco vs Canada

Houston Stadium (Houston)

Tickets

Morocco's Path to the World Cup 2026 Final

Having successfully navigated the Group Stage and knocked out the Dutch in the Round of 32, Morocco's knockout path is locked in. If they manage to progress past co-hosts Canada in Houston this Saturday, a potential heavyweight blockbuster looms down the line.

Following a hopeful quarter-final berth, the Atlas Lions could see a rematch with tournament favorites like Brazil or face European and South American giants on their quest for ultimate glory at MetLife Stadium.

Date (Local Time)

Round

Venue

Possible Fixture

Tickets

July 4

Round of 16

Houston Stadium (Houston)

vs Canada

Tickets

July 11/12

Quarter-Finals

TBD

vs Winner of Round of 16

Tickets

July 15/16

Semi-Finals

TBD

vs TBD

Tickets

July 19 (3 pm ET)

Final

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

vs TBD

Tickets

Group C - Final Standings

Rank

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

Status

1st

Brazil

3

2

1

0

7

1

+6

7

Qualified

2nd

Morocco

3

2

1

0

6

3

+3

7

Qualified

3rd

Scotland

3

1

0

2

1

4

-3

3

Eliminated

4th

Haiti

3

0

0

3

2

8

-6

0

Eliminated

How to Buy Morocco World Cup Tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales for fans looking to catch the Atlas Lions live in North America:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Real-time transactions are active, making this the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: The only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub are highly active for high-demand knockout fixtures, though prices fluctuate based on demand. Always verify terms and conditions before purchasing.
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Morocco World Cup Tickets: How Much Do They Cost?

Category

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

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Who is in the Morocco World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position

Player

Current Club

Goalkeepers

Yassine Bounou


Munir El Kajoui


Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Al Hilal


RS Berkane


MAS Fez

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (C)


Noussair Mazraoui


Issa Diop


Chadi Riad


Marwane Saâdane


Zakaria El Ouahdi


Anass Salah-Eddine


Redouane Halhal


Youssef Belammari

Paris Saint-Germain


Manchester United


Fulham


Crystal Palace


Al Fateh


K.R.C. Genk


AS Roma


KV Mechelen


Al Ahly

Midfielders

Sofyan Amrabat


Azzedine Ounahi


Bilal El Khannouss


Neil El Aynaoui


Ayyoub Bouaddi


Ismael Saibari


Samir El Mourabet


Gessime Yassine

Real Betis


Girona


Leicester City


AS Roma


LOSC Lille


PSV


RC Strasbourg


RC Strasbourg

Forwards

Brahim Díaz


Soufiane Rahimi


Ayoub El Kaabi


Amine Sbaï


Chemsdine Talbi


Ayoube Amaimouni

Real Madrid


Al Ain


Olympiacos


Angers


Sunderland


Eintracht Frankfurt

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