One of Morocco's rising stars is closing in on a fresh chapter in the Portuguese league. Porto have taken an interest during the current summer transfer window, drawn by the impressive performances he delivered with his club last season.

Moroccan website "El Botola" reported, citing Belgian press, that Porto are monitoring young Moroccan right-back Ali Maamar, the 21-year-old on the books at Belgian side Anderlecht, ahead of a possible signing. The Portuguese club have not yet lodged any official offer with Anderlecht, for now simply placing the player on their shortlist to reinforce the right flank.

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Anderlecht, though, are desperate to hold on to him. The club are short at right-back after injuries to both Killian Sardella and Elias Camara, and that leaves Maamar as one of the key pillars in the coaching staff's plans.

A product of the Anderlecht academy, Maamar has featured in 54 matches with the first team so far. He made his debut on 12 January 2025, in a Belgian league match against Club Brugge.

He was also part of the Morocco youth side crowned champions of the last World Cup in Chile last year.