Egyptian press sources have revealed that a Moroccan player plying his trade in the Egyptian league is chasing Egyptian nationality, with the aim of representing Egypt at international level.

According to Egyptian journalist Ahmed Abdel Basset, the player has already contacted world football's governing body FIFA to ask about the possibility of representing the Egyptian national team. He now awaits a response before beginning the official procedures.

Abdel Basset stopped short of naming the Moroccan professional. He did confirm, though, that the player has never represented Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations or World Cup, and has only featured in the Arab Cup.

What the player wants to know is whether that appearance in the Arab tournament will block him from wearing the Egyptian shirt in the coming period.

Egypt are gearing up for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where they face Angola and South Sudan this September in the first and second rounds respectively.

Moroccan website sport7 went further, identifying the player as Zamalek's Mahmoud Bentayeg.

Bentayeg, 26, joined the White side in the summer of 2024 from France's Saint-Étienne. He has since lifted three trophies: the Egyptian league, the Egypt Cup and the CAF Super Cup.

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