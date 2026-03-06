How to buy Morocco national football team tickets: 2026 fixtures, upcoming dates, prices & more

The Atlas Lions are back on European soil this March, continuing their high-octane preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Following their historic semi-final run in Qatar and a dominant presence in African football, Walid Regragui’s men are taking their show on the road to face elite South American opposition.

Morocco has established itself as a global footballing powerhouse, and their massive diaspora across Europe ensures that every away game feels like a home match. This March, the team travels to Spain and France to face Ecuador and Paraguay.

So, if you are looking to witness the magic of Moroccan football firsthand, let GOAL guide you to the latest fixture details, venue information, and the most reliable ways to secure your seat.

When are Morocco's upcoming football matches?

Morocco will play two high-profile friendlies during the March FIFA international window.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets March 27, 2026, 21:15 Morocco vs Ecuador Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain Tickets March 31, 2026, 20:00 Morocco vs Paraguay Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France Tickets June 13, 2026, 18:00 Morocco vs Brazil New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA Tickets June 19, 2026, 18:00 Morocco vs Scotland Boston Stadium, Foxborough, USA Tickets June 24, 2026, 18:00 Morocco vs Haiti Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, USA Tickets

Where to buy Morocco football tickets?

The best way to buy Morocco friendly tickets in Europe is through official federation platforms or trusted secondary marketplaces.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) typically utilizes the FanZone.Pro portal for primary digital sales. However, due to the immense popularity of the Atlas Lions, these tickets often sell out within minutes of being released.

For fans who miss out on the initial release or those looking for a wider variety of seating options, you can also look to purchase tickets on secondary sites like SeatPick.

How much are Morocco football tickets?

Tickets for Morocco's European friendlies are priced to be accessible, though high demand can drive up costs on the resale market. For the upcoming matches in Madrid and Lens, prices generally start at around €40 for Category 4 seating in the upper tiers behind the goals.

Cheapest Tickets: You can find seats starting from approximately €40 to €75 if you book early.

You can find seats starting from approximately if you book early. Mid-Range: Central tickets in the lower or middle tiers typically range from €80 to €150 .

Central tickets in the lower or middle tiers typically range from . Premium/Hospitality: For those looking for the best view in the house with inclusive food and drink, VIP packages can range from €200 to over €350.

When are Morocco football tickets released?

General sale tickets for Morocco's March friendlies are typically released approximately four to six weeks before the event.

For the March 2026 window, sales officially opened in late February.

Unlike club football, there is rarely a pre-sale period for members. These tickets are usually made available to the general public all at once.

Because the Atlas Lions have such a passionate following in Spain and France, it is highly recommended to purchase your tickets as soon as the window opens.

Everything you need to know about Riyadh Air Metropolitano and Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid, Spain)

The home of Atlético Madrid, the Metropolitano is one of the most modern stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 70,000, it features a stunning floating roof and incredible acoustics.

Located in the north-east of Madrid, it is easily accessible via the Madrid Metro (Line 7, Estadio Metropolitano station). The surrounding area is designed for fans, with plenty of space for pre-match gatherings.

Stade Bollaert-Delelis (Lens, France)

For the clash against Paraguay, the Atlas Lions head to the north of France.

The Stade Bollaert-Delelis is legendary for its English-style architecture - four separate stands close to the pitch - creating an incredibly intimate and loud atmosphere. It holds about 38,000 fans, which is actually more than the entire population of the city of Lens.

It is famous for being one of the most welcoming and passionate stadiums in French football, making it a perfect host for the Moroccan faithful.