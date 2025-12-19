The stage is set for another electrifying chapter in African football as the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off on 21st December in Morocco. The tournament will see 24 national teams battle for the continent’s most prestigious prize, delivering a showcase of skill, strategy, and high-stakes drama.

Among the favorites is the host nation, Morocco, whose national team – the Atlas Lions – has established itself as a global powerhouse. Ranked 11th in the world and holding the top spot in Africa and the Arab world, Morocco enters the competition with a squad capable of producing moments of brilliance in every match.

For fans who want to experience the action live, securing tickets early is crucial. This guide covers schedules, prices, stadiums, and tips to help you get your seats. Let GOAL guide your ticket journey and don’t miss a moment of African football at its best.

Which Teams Are Competing in AFCON 2025?

A total of 24 national teams are set to battle fiercely for continental glory in the 2025 African Cup of Nations, each aiming to lift the coveted trophy and claim the title of Africa’s champions. The group stage draw has already been finalized, setting the stage for thrilling matchups from the very start:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

From established giants such as Morocco, Egypt, and Nigeria to emerging challengers like Comoros and Mozambique, spectators can look forward to fierce battles, memorable moments, and thrilling drama as every team vies for a spot in the knockout stages.

When is the African Cup of Nations 2025?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) is set to take place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, spanning nearly four weeks of intense competition as the continent’s top national teams battle for football supremacy.

Morocco has been drawn into Group A alongside Comoros, Mali, and Zambia, and the Atlas Lions will play all three of their group-stage matches in Rabat at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah. The group-stage fixtures are scheduled as follows:

Date Match Location Tickets 21 Dec 2025, 19:00 GMT Morocco vs Comoros Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah Tickets 25 Dec 2025, 19:00 GMT Morocco vs Mali Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah Tickets 29 Dec 2025, 19:00 GMT Morocco vs Zambia Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah Tickets

Fans can expect thrilling encounters as Morocco aims to assert its dominance on home soil and secure a spot in the knockout rounds.

How to buy Morocco’s AFCON tickets?

Tickets for the 2025 African Cup of Nations are available across various price categories to cater to all fans. General admission options start from MAD 210 (≈ $23 USD) for premium seats and MAD 150 (≈ $16 USD) for standard sections, while more affordable tickets, including family and accessible options, begin at MAD 90 (≈ $10 USD).

With demand continuing to rise, securing tickets through official channels can prove challenging. As a result, fans may also turn to trusted resale platforms such as Ticombo to find available seats, although prices on the secondary market can be higher due to strong demand, particularly for key group-stage and knockout matches.

For those seeking a premium experience, official hospitality packages remain on offer, providing guaranteed entry along with exclusive perks such as VIP seating, catering, and behind-the-scenes access.

Where will the AFCON 2025 be played?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (AFCON 2025) will take place across six host cities in Morocco, utilizing nine stadiums that have either been newly built or upgraded to meet international standards. The tournament will feature matches from the group stage all the way through to the final, providing world-class facilities for both players and fans.