Morata keeps door open to Arsenal as he reflects on failed Barcelona transfer

Alvaro Morata has suggested he would be happy to look for another chance in the Premier League with Arsenal amid speculation over his Juventus future, months on from a near-exit to Barcelona.

The Spaniard has been linked as a major transfer target for the Gunners this summer, two years on from an exit from Chelsea after struggling to leave his mark at Stamford Bridge.

The forward however, who has since played with Atletico Madrid and the Bianconeri, has not played down the possibility of a return to English shores.

What has Morata said about Arsenal?

Speaking with Men's Health, the Spaniard mooted that he is open to a move away from Turin, as long as he has his family by his side, hailing them for their support throughout his career.

"Luckily, my wife and my sons are prepared to think about my happiness," Morata said.

"The only thing they want is to see my happy. [My wife] Alice supports me in every decision I’ll make. I have good options and as long as I am with them, I could go everywhere, even to the moon."

Spaniard reflects on failed Barca switch

Morata came close to an exit from Allianz Stadium during the January transfer window, until he was convinced otherwise by Allegri to stay put, and has now opened up that there was more than one other party interested alongside the Blaugrana.

"There were many options, I spoke to the coach because I was going through something that I had already experienced in other clubs," he added.

"I am not a physical striker, I need space to run and he [Allegri] told me that Juventus were about to sign a new centre forward [Dusan Vlahovic] so I would have played as a support striker and they closed all doors."

