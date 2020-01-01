Mora unperturbed by Kedah's new arsenal

Kedah will be parading a new strike pairing in the season opener but JDT's Benjamin Mora is well aware what his team has to face on Friday.

In recent times, Johor Darul Ta'zim more often than not have the best attacking firepower in the Super League but that may come into threat this 2020 season from their next opponent. have recuited Kpah Sherman and Tchetche Kipre during the off season and both have been earmarked to start together and that could cause JDT plenty of problems.

The partnership of Aidil Zafuan and Mauricio dos Santos will have to be wary with the combination but JDT will not go into this clash unaware of what the former FC and FC players could do as head coach Mora fully understands what is at stake in the Charity Shield match.

"We have always shown respect to Kedah. Without JDT, maybe Kedah have a good probability to do more. But unlucky for them we are here and we want the same thing. Sherman showed with PKNS that he is someone to fear while Tchetche we know from a long way back with Terengganu. Luckily for us we have always done well against them.

"We want to continue the same. They are dangerous of course, that is why they are together now in a good team like Kedah. We've been studying what we need to do as a team to try to stop their attacks tomorrow. So we are definitely going to be focus on what they do.

Tomorrow's match is the first official competitive match that will be played at the spanking new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium that was only just had their opening ceremony last week. Adding to the fact that they are also the reigning Super League champions, there's plenty of motivation for JDT to start on the right foot against Kedah.

That is exactly the emotions that captain Hariss Harun wants to draw from. While maintaining his respect for Kedah, the midfielder is adamant that the new history at the new stadium must be marked with a win and a performance to boot in what expected to be a full house tomorrow.

"We've played a few warm-up matches here but that is different. We are looking forward to play in a full stadium with the fans in full voice. Tomorrow is a three points in a new stadium. We have a responsibility tomorrow to go out there tomorrow and do our best.

"They have always made things difficult for us and we expect the same from them tomorrow. Our challenge is to be better every year and that's what we have been working on.

