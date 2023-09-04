One last push for Mohamed Salah! Saudi delegation touches down in England in final attempt to thrash out possible £200m deal for Liverpool talisman

Officials from Saudi Arabia have traveled to England to make a final attempt to tempt Liverpool into selling Mohamed Salah, according to a report.

Liverpool rejected Al-Ittihad bid

Saudi delegates in England to negotiate

Could make £200m offer for forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Ittihad hope to sign the Egypt star and had a £150 million ($189m) offer rejected by Liverpool last week. The prospect of Salah moving to the Middle East this week is not completely closed, however, as The Daily Mail reports a delegation has arrived in England on Saturday to continue talks with Liverpool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have made it clear that they have no intention of selling Salah. Jurgen Klopp said on Sunday that Salah is "our player and wants to play here" and insisted last week that the player is "super committed" to Liverpool. Meanwhile, midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai said that the forward "wants to stay" at Anfield.

However, the Saudi Pro League side will test the Reds' resolve as it is reported they could make a world-record offer for around £200m ($252m) for the attacker.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? The Saudi delegation will discuss a possible deal with Liverpool before the Saudi transfer window closes on Thursday.