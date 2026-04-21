How to follow Mo Salah at the World Cup 2026: Egypt World Cup tickets, prices & more

The Pharaohs are back on the grandest stage of them all. Led by their legendary captain and global icon, Mohamed Salah, Egypt has successfully navigated a grueling qualification campaign to secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Egypt has been drawn into an intriguing group that will see them travel across North America, bringing the magic of the Egyptian King to fans in some of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

With Salah consistently performing at the highest level for Liverpool, the demand to see him don the red of Egypt at a World Cup has reached a fever pitch.

GOAL has all the information you need, from the latest pricing tiers to the secondary markets. We have tracked down the best ways for you to secure your seat and watch the Pharaohs hunt for glory.

When is Egypt playing in the 2026 World Cup?

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Egypt vs Belgium SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA Tickets June 21, 2026 New Zealand vs Egypt BC Place, Vancouver, BC Tickets June 27, 2026 Egypt vs Iran MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Tickets

How to buy Egypt World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much are Egypt World Cup tickets?

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup are subject to dynamic pricing, meaning costs fluctuate based on the venue, the opponent, and the proximity to the event. Watching a global icon like Mohamed Salah naturally drives prices higher due to the sheer volume of interest.

Category 3 (Cheapest): These seats are typically located in the upper tiers or behind the goals. While official prices start around $70, the high demand for Egypt matches means these are currently listed on secondary markets between $180 and $400.

These seats are typically located in the upper tiers or behind the goals. While official prices start around $70, the high demand for Egypt matches means these are currently listed on secondary markets between $180 and $400. Category 2: These offer a great balance of price and view, usually located in the corners or mid-tier sections. Expect to pay between $450 and $900.

These offer a great balance of price and view, usually located in the corners or mid-tier sections. Expect to pay between $450 and $900. Category 1: The premium experience. These seats are along the sidelines and offer the best view of Salah’s wizardry on the wing. Prices for these can range from $1,200 to over $3,000 for high-profile group matches.

The premium experience. These seats are along the sidelines and offer the best view of Salah’s wizardry on the wing. Prices for these can range from $1,200 to over $3,000 for high-profile group matches. Hospitality: For fans looking for luxury, hospitality packages include gourmet catering and lounge access. These typically start at $1,500 and can reach up to $15,000 for private suites in stadiums like MetLife or SoFi.

The best strategy for saving money is to buy as soon as your travel plans are confirmed. The cheapest tickets are always the first to sell out, and prices rarely drop as the tournament start date approaches.

How to buy Egypt hospitality tickets?

If you want to watch the Pharaohs in style, there are several hospitality tiers available for the 2026 World Cup:

Match Club: This is the entry-level hospitality tier, offering a premium category seat along with access to a deli-style menu and communal bar areas before and after the game.

This is the entry-level hospitality tier, offering a premium category seat along with access to a deli-style menu and communal bar areas before and after the game. Match Pavilion: A step up, featuring climate-controlled lounges, high-end food, and superior stadium views. Prices generally start around $2,500 per match.

A step up, featuring climate-controlled lounges, high-end food, and superior stadium views. Prices generally start around $2,500 per match. The Pearl Lounge: Located at major venues like MetLife Stadium, this offers the pinnacle of luxury, including six-course meals and dedicated concierge service.

Located at major venues like MetLife Stadium, this offers the pinnacle of luxury, including six-course meals and dedicated concierge service. Follow Your Team: A specialized hospitality package that ensures you have a VIP seat for all three of Egypt’s group games, regardless of which city they are played in. This is the ultimate way to follow Salah without the hassle of individual bookings.

What to expect from Mohamed Salah playing for Egypt

Salah has been the heartbeat of Egyptian football for over a decade. His speed, clinical finishing, and vision have made him a nightmare for defenders in the Premier League, and he brings that same intensity to the national team.

Fans can expect Salah to occupy his familiar role on the right wing, cutting inside to unleash his devastating left foot. At this stage of his career, Salah has also developed into a sophisticated playmaker, often dropping deeper to provide incisive through-balls for Egypt’s emerging young forwards.

For many fans in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Egypt’s matches are expected to be some of the most vibrant and loud of the entire tournament, filled with flags, chants, and the undeniable charisma of the Egyptian King.