MLS teenager & USMNT hopeful Caleb Wiley joins Alphonso Davies in record book with amazing first half with Atlanta United

Caleb Wiley has joined Canada star Alphonso Davies in a special list of teenagers to have at least three goal contributions in a single MLS half.

Wiley joins the record book

Three goal contributions in one half

Becomes the fourth-youngest player to do so

WHAT HAPPENED? On Saturday afternoon, Wiley became the fourth-youngest teenager in MLS history to garner three goal contributions in a single half. The homegrown Atlanta United winger scored two goals and provided one assist in the first half to headline an impressive Atlanta United as they breezed past Charlotte, 3-0.

The list of youngest teenagers with at least three MLS goal contributions in a half includes Alphonso Davies (17 years, 219 days), Alphonso Davies (17 years, 268 days), Bobby Convey (17 years, 347 days) and now Caleb Wiley (18 years, 79 days).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger joined an impressive list that has two entries from Davies who managed the feat twice both before turning 18 years old. Wiley can only hope his stellar start to the 2023 MLS season can guarantee him a future spot in the USMNT roster with the 2026 World Cup in the distance.

WHAT NEXT? Wiley looks certain to start yet again for Atlanta United as they host the Portland Timbers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.