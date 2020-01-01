Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal future admission as he approaches the end of Roma loan

The Armenian playmaker, who moved to Italy on a season-long loan in the summer of 2019, is hoping to secure an extended stay in Serie A

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is hoping to secure a permanent move away from Arsenal in the next transfer window, with the loanee airing his ambition to remain in .

A season-long switch to Serie A was sanctioned for the Armenia international during the summer of 2019.

Injury problems have been suffered at Roma, but Mkhitaryan has still taken in 17 appearances and recorded six goals.

Form that had been lost during spells in England at Manchester United and Arsenal has been recaptured, with the 31-year-old now eager to be given the chance to remain in his current surroundings.

Mkhitaryan told the ‘A Day With…’ programme sponsored by the Italian embassy in Armenia: “Since the first day I arrived here in Rome, I feel very good in the club, in the city, and of course it would be nice to stay here.

“The main target will be the , other wins and titles.

“People underestimate , the Italian league, but it’s more than interesting to play here. The league is getting better and better, and last year’s transfers speak for themselves.”

Mkhitaryan is determined to make the most of the time he has left at the top of the game, with it important for him to ensure that he is in the best possible place to perform at his best.

He added: “I do not have a lot of time left until the end of my football career, but I’m pretty sure that I’m doing my best to achieve more, because at the end of your football career everyone will remember what you have done for the club, what titles you have won.

“It’s very important to leave a positive note by winning a trophy or doing something good for the club.

“I always had a dream to play in the best European leagues and the best European clubs. And I’ve fulfilled my dream.

“I’m working hard and mixing my talent with hard work. It’s not always easy, but sometimes you must make a sacrifice.”

Mkhitaryan made his name as and , before securing a switch to in 2016.

He moved on to Arsenal in January 2018, as Alexis Sanchez headed in the opposite direction, but has been restricted to just 58 appearances for the Gunners.