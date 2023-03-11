Minnesota vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's how you can watch Minnesota vs New York Red Bulls live on TV or stream in the US, the UK and India.

New York Red Bulls will play Minnesota United at Allianz Field on Saturday hoping to get their first Major League Soccer victory of 2023.

The Loons, who won their season opener 1-0 at FC Dallas, will look to build on their successful start to the new campaign.

After Minnesota United lost four straight friendlies before the new MLS season started, it appeared as though Adrian Heath's team would have trouble getting off to a fast start in 2023.

Nonetheless, the Loons were able to defeat FC Dallas on the opening weekend after limiting their opponents to a single shot on goal and benefiting from Mender Garcia's strike in the second half.

Gerhard Struber's New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, struggled to maintain their preseason form as they lost 1-0 against Orlando City on opening weekend and drew 0-0 with Nashville on the final day of the season.

Minnesota vs New York Red Bulls date & kick-off time

Game: Minnesota vs New York Red Bulls Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 1:30 am GMT (Mar 12) / 7 am IST (Mar 12) Venue: Allianz Field

Where to watch Minnesota vs New York Red Bulls on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Minnesota United team news and squad

Minnesota United have Bakaye Dibassy, Doneil Henry, Ryen Jiba and Mikael Marques unavailable for selection.

Minnesota United possible XI: Clair; Valentin, Boxall, Tapias, Lawrence; Trapp, Arriaga; Hlongwane, Lod, Fragapane; Garcia

Position Players Goalkeepers Irwin, Dick Defenders Henry, Dibassy, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin Midfielders Reynoso, Lod, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Rosalaes, Fragapane, Trapp, Marques Forwards Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar

New York Red Bulls team news and squad

Inter Milan will be without Dru Yearwood and Serge Ngoma as they still suffer from their long-term injuries.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Carlos; Harper, Reyes, Nealis, Tolkin; Luquinhas, Amaya, Casseres, Morgan; Barlow, Vanzeir

