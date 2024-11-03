Minnesota United advance to Western Conference semis thanks to Dayne St. Clair penalty heroics in win over Real Salt Lake

The Loons ground out a 1-1 regular time result, before beating Real Salt Lake on penalty kicks

Minnesota United continued their pursuit of unexpected playoff success Saturday night, beating Real Salt Lake on penalties to take the best-of-three series, 2-0. The sixth-seeded Loons beat No. 3 RSL home and away to wrap up the encounter quickly, and won their second straight game on spot kicks.

Minnesota opened the scoring after 53 minutes, Joseph Rosales streaking up the left side of the pitch before tucking the ball into the bottom corner to cap off a well-worked break. It was the Honduran's first goal of the season.

The home side might have won it in regular time, but RSL got themselves back in the game with 15 minutes to play. Emeka Eneli started the play and finished it, a quick interchange with two teammates setting him up with a clear look inside the box, which he comfortably bashed home.

Eventually, after 10 minutes of grueling stoppage time, penalties were needed to decide things. Both sides scored their first, but two saves from Dayne St. Clair and the requisite composure from Sang-Bin Jeong kept the Loons alive - and sent RSL home early.

It completed a somewhat scrappy series from Minnesota, who needed penalties to win both encounters. Still, they are now undefeated in their last seven, and would seem to be a tough out for whoever they get next.

Minnesota will face the LA Galaxy in the semis in two weeks - and are set to travel to Southern California for a single-elimination fixture. The two teams last played out a draw, Minnesota taking a point off second placed LA in mid May.