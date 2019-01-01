Militao cuts short Real Madrid presentation due to dizziness

The Brazilian was unveiled at Santiago Bernabeu this week joining from Porto, but succumbed to illness during his first press conference for the club

's €50 million ($56m/£45m) summer signing Eder Militao was forced to cut short his unveiling at Santiago Bernabeu after a bout of dizziness on Wednesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old signed a six-year deal with the Blancos back in March and officially ended his time with at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The international impressed during his first full year in European football, having moved to Estadio do Dragao from Sao Paulo last summer.

Militao was Zinedine Zidane's first signing of his second reign at the Bernabeu and he has been tipped to make a big impact for Madrid in defence next season.

During his first interview for the club at his official unveiling, the ex-Porto star fell ill and was forced to leave the press room suddenly.

Goal understands that Militao arrived in Madrid at 5am at night and he hadn't eaten too much either, which is why he felt suddenly sick.

He recovered shortly after stepping out for a breather and was not asked to return having already answered most of the media's questions.

Militao initially expressed his joy after finally arriving in the Spanish capital, before revealing how he reacted when he first got the call from Madrid to discuss a possible move.

"It's a very special day, I'm very happy," he began. "I have reached the highest point that can be reached, the best club in the world. "

"When I heard the news, I was very happy that my work was doing well. When I received the news, I did not think twice. Immediately I said yes. I saw myself playing at the best club in the world. [If] a great team wants you to work for them and be part of the staff... I was very happy".

Militao also thanked the Porto staff for helping him make great strides forward last year, adding: "It was a very good season. Since I arrived, the entire staff received me in the best possible way.

"Everyone believed in me. The message I have for them is to thank them for everything I have learned. I'm very happy.

"Everything is going very fast. I did not dream but thank God, I managed to get there and I will do everything possible to stay."

The versatile defender is ready to fight for a place in Zidane's starting XI but acknowledges competition for places will be fierce at the biggest club in the world.

"It's going to be a very good dispute,' said Militao. "I've come to do my job, it's not going to be simple, but I'm going to do my thing, and what the coach says. If you give me the opportunity, I'll do a good job.

"I come to do my job. Ownership will be decided by Zidane. Whatever he decides, it will be great. With my feet on the ground, I'm going to do my job."