Milan star ignites a new battle between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad have entered a new battle to sign one of AC Milan's stars during the current summer transfer window.

Italian website "Calciomercato" report that both clubs have placed France midfielder Youssef Fofana on their list of targets, hoping to land him this summer.

Besiktas had been the closest to signing the 27-year-old over the past few hours. Then the two Saudi clubs entered the picture.

AC Milan, for their part, have no objection to parting with Fofana, provided they receive a suitable fee of no less than 20 million euros. The Italian club now want to push that figure higher after the two Saudi sides joined the race.

Al-Nassr want a defensive midfielder this summer to cover the departure of Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic at the end of last season, and they have already come close to signing Portugal's Samu Costa from Real Mallorca.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, are hunting for a player in the same position to replace Brazil's Fabinho, who left at the end of last season. Their name has been linked with several players, most notably Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat, Egypt's Marwan Attia and Nigeria's Raphael Onyedika.

Fofana has been one of AC Milan's standout players since arriving from Monaco in the summer of 2024. He featured in 36 matches last season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.