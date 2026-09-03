Milan, here is Moreira: "I prefer playing on the right, ready for Juventus"

Speaking at a press conference during a meeting with Rossoneri fans at the Flagship Store on Via Dante in Milan, new AC Milan player Diego Moreira shared his first impressions after arriving at the club and outlined his objectives for the season.





How are you settling in? Are you ready to play against Juve after two games on the bench?





"The first few days for me have been magical. It is a new experience: my team-mates welcomed me well from day one and I have felt at home ever since I arrived here. It was easy for me to settle in. I am definitely ready to play and I am just waiting for my moment: I think the coach will send me on at the right moment for him and for me"





Where do you prefer to play on the pitch?





"In the way we play, I prefer the right flank. I spoke to the manager about this and it is the position where I feel best"





You chose the number 22, Kaká's old number... Why?





"The 7 was not available because Santi Gimenez was still here. I had to choose another number and I chose 22 because that is my current age"





Milan have invested heavily in you: do you feel that pressure?





"I would not say I feel pressure, but rather I feel honoured. If the club invest a lot of money in certain players, it means they believe in those players. Now it is time to show that they were right to believe in me and so I will give everything on the pitch for my team and for the fans"





You trained in a Saelemaekers shirt this summer: was it a coincidence or did you already know you would come to Milan?





"Honestly, it was only a coincidence. He gave me his shirt when we were together with the national team, because he is a great friend of mine and because I liked that shirt. I took it with me on holiday and wore it: a few weeks later I signed for Milan and it was a coincidence"





Why did you choose Milan and not other Italian clubs?





"Milan are one of the biggest clubs in Italy and when you have a club like that showing interest in you, you do not think twice. When they told me they were interested in me, the great moments of Milan came to mind: one of the biggest clubs in Italy, I am happy to be here"





Can you tell us about the negotiations? It was a lightning-fast deal...





"Honestly, I do not deal with that, I am a player and my agents took care of it: they did a great job and I am very happy, as I said. As a player, my only concern is playing football and that is the reason why I am here"





Is your objective to be the best young player in Serie A?





"My main objective is to win matches with the team. My personal goals come afterwards. If you do not achieve the team objectives, you cannot even earn personal recognition, so I will do my job on the pitch and things will follow as a consequence"



