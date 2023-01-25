Another midfield target?! Chelsea join Liverpool in race for Wolves' Matheus Nunes

Wolves star Matheus Nunes is the latest midfielder added to Chelsea's list of transfer targets as they look to challenge Liverpool for his signing.

Liverpool tried to sign him last year

Reds will return for him in summer

Chelsea could challenge the Reds

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have been after the 24-year-old for some time after missing out on his signing last summer and are set to return for him later this year. However, The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are ready to compete for the Portugal international in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunes only moved to the Premier League last summer when Wolves snapped him up from Sporting in a deal reported to be worth £38 million ($47m) and signed a five-year contract with the club. He has featured 17 times in the Premier League for Wolves, but the Molineux team sit fourth-bottom of the table.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nunes is not the only midfielder that the Stamford Bridge side are interested in. Declan Rice, Moses Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are among the players Chelsea have been linked to strengthen their midfield.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Graham Potter's team are next in action on February 3 when they face Fulham in the Premier League.