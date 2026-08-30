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Rian Rosendaal

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Míchel Sánchez changes Ajax line-up in several areas for clash with Telstar

Telstar vs Ajax
Telstar
Ajax
Eredivisie

Ajax resume the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie season away to Telstar on Sunday. Head coach Míchel Sánchez has named his side for the 16:45 kick-off. Youri Baas, Youri Regeer and Lucas Rosa, all still in the starting XI against FC Sion in midweek, are missing from the squad. 

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal for Ajax. Anton Gaaei comes in for Rosa at right-back. Aaron Bouwman and Dies Janse make up the centre of the visitors' defence, with Caio Henrique at left-back.

Meanwhile, Youri Regeer is well on his way to Werder Bremen, so Jorthy Mokio replaces him against Telstar. Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt complete Ajax's midfield on Sunday.

Up front, Tolu Arokodare scored twice against FC Sion and keeps Marcos Leonardo on the bench. Steven Berghuis on the right and Oscar Gloukh on the left must provide the supply from wide areas.

Telstar line-up: Koeman; Valk, Peersman, Soualhia; Alders, Rossen, Owusu, Hardeveld; Mendes, Brouwer; Seedorf. 

Eredivisie
Telstar crest
Telstar
TEL
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Bouwman, Janse, Henrique; Klaassen, Mokio, Brandt; Berghuis, Arokodare, Gloukh. 

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