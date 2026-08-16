Míchel opts for Youri Baas and names Godts' replacement

Míchel has named Ajax's line-up for the home game against sc Heerenveen. The Spanish coach has decided to leave Julian Brandt on the bench. Daley Blind is absent for unclear reasons on Sunday afternoon.

That means a first start at the Johan Cruijff ArenA for the Germany international. The same goes for million-pound signing Caio Henrique, who is expected to start at left-back. Baas comes in for Blind, just as he did last week in the 0-2 win over PEC Zwolle.

Brandt and Jorthy Mokio both miss out in midfield. Míchel has gone with Youri Regeer, Davy Klaassen and Oscar Gloukh.

Ajax will also be without Mika Godts in attack from this week onwards. The Belgian forward completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

So the goals will have to come from Steven Berghuis, Kasper Dolberg and Abdellah Ouazane.

Kick-off between Ajax and sc Heerenveen is at 16:45 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Caio Henrique; Regeer, Gloukh, Klaassen; Berghuis, Dolberg, Ouazane.