'He buckled' - Michael Owen blasts Harry Kane for choosing Bayern Munich transfer rather than waiting for Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international left his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur to join the Bavarians for a figure of over €100 million (£86m/$110m). There were reports that Kane was still "leaning towards" staying in the Premier League but sanctioned a move to Germany in the final moments after agreeing to a four-year contract.

Owen believes that Kane "buckled" under pressure and should have waited to join the Spanish giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think he's craved to have decisions in his hands for around three or four years now, he probably wishes he didn't sign a long-term contract and then he could have been more in control of all of his career," he told DAZN Bet.

"All of a sudden with one year to go, after doing the hard yards, now you're about to pick Barcelona, Real Madrid or whoever you want, and I almost felt he buckled at the last moment," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Owen went to lavish praise on Kane who has had a phenomenal start to his life in Germany scoring 11 goals in 12 matches. However, he insisted that Kane had more important reasons to stay back in England and decide his career in January as there is nothing special about winning the Bundesliga.

"Kane is an unbelievable player and it shouldn't be a surprise he's still playing well, that's just a given. He's such a wonderful talent," he said.

"I don't agree with his move from Spurs to Bayern. He should have stayed at Spurs for another year. If he was so desperate to leave and to win trophies, then he could easily have then had the world in his hands by going on a Bosman transfer at the end of the season. If Spurs miraculously started playing well and looking like title challengers, he could have always stayed, but regardless he would have had his destiny in his hands and gone to any club he wanted to all while he was getting closer to that Premier League goalscoring record and creating the perfect legacy with the club he's been at all his life.

"Bayern are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the world but for me to win a trophy, I don't think there's anything really special about going and guaranteeing yourself a Bundesliga trophy. Bayern will win the league with or without Kane, so I don't think that was particularly a reason to leave," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Kane will be back in action against Darmstadt in a league encounter on Saturday.