Kuwait's most legendary band is heading to the UAE this summer, and Gulf music fans are already circling the date. The Miami Show lands at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday 29 August 2026, bringing decades of hits and a fresh, audience-driven twist to one of Dubai's biggest indoor venues.

Since forming in 1991, Miami Band has become one of the most recognisable acts in Gulf pop, known for tracks like Bastans, Ya Omri Ana and Ya Helwakom that have soundtracked generations of listeners across the region. The Miami Show is billed as more than a straightforward nostalgia set, with audience participation built into the format and new arrangements woven through the classic catalogue. The concert also falls within Dubai Summer Surprises, meaning it lands in a stretch of the calendar already packed with major events across the city.

GOAL has all the details you need on dates, pricing and how to buy, so you can lock in your seat before the best-priced tickets are gone.

When is Miami Show Dubai?

Date & Time Event Location Tickets Saturday 29 August 2026, 8:30 PM Miami Show Dubai Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai Tickets

Doors and exact entry timings are confirmed closer to the show, but the performance itself is scheduled for 8:30 PM local time. Given the venue's popularity for Gulf pop concerts, fans are advised not to leave booking until the last minute.

Where to buy Miami Show Dubai tickets?

The official and safest place to buy Miami Show Dubai tickets is Platinumlist, the authorised ticketing partner for the event. Buying directly through Platinumlist guarantees your tickets are valid for entry and protects you from the risks that come with resale sites.

Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and pricing tends to move up as inventory in the cheaper categories sells out, so earlier bookings typically mean better value.

How much are Miami Show Dubai tickets?

Ticket prices for Miami Show Dubai are broken into eight categories, giving fans a clear range of options depending on budget and how close to the stage they want to be:

Bronze: from AED 195

Silver: from AED 295

Gold: from AED 395

Platinum: from AED 595

Diamond: from AED 795

VIP: from AED 1,025

VVIP: from AED 1,195

Royal: from AED 1,945

As with most in-demand concerts, the lowest-priced tickets are also the most limited in number. If getting in the door at the best possible price is your priority, booking early through the official Platinumlist link is the smartest move. Prices are also displayed in AED at checkout, and Platinumlist offers payment by instalments through Tabby for fans who want to spread the cost.

How can I get Miami Show Dubai tickets?

Buying tickets to Miami Show Dubai is a straightforward process. Here's how to do it:

Head to the official Platinumlist Miami Show Dubai event page. Choose your preferred ticket category based on budget and seating preference, starting from the cheapest tier at around AED 195. Select the number of tickets required. Note that any patron under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over, and children above one year old also require a valid entry ticket. Complete your booking using a card payment, or opt for instalments through Tabby if available at checkout. Keep an eye on your inbox. E-tickets are typically issued electronically in the days leading up to the event, so there is no need to worry if you don't receive them immediately after booking.

Given the demand for Gulf pop concerts at Coca-Cola Arena, and the relatively accessible starting price for this show, fans are encouraged to book sooner rather than later to avoid missing out on the cheapest available seats.

Everything you need to know about Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena is one of Dubai's premier indoor entertainment venues, located in the heart of City Walk. It has established itself as one of the region's go-to destinations for major concerts, comedy shows and live entertainment since opening, regularly hosting both international and regional headline acts.

Getting there is straightforward whichever way you travel. By car, the venue is easily reached from Sheikh Zayed Road via Exit 47 towards Al Safa Street, with signage directing visitors to City Walk. Public transport links are also well established, making the arena accessible without the need to drive.

If you're planning on parking on site, it's worth budgeting a little extra, as paid parking is in operation around the venue during major events. Arriving with plenty of time before the scheduled 8:30 PM start is recommended, particularly for a high-demand show like this one, to allow time for entry checks and finding your seat.

For the full list of prohibited items and venue policies, fans are advised to check Coca-Cola Arena's official guidelines ahead of the show. And remember, tickets bought through official channels come with fraud protections, so always book through the verified Platinumlist link to guarantee entry.

With one of the Gulf's most enduring live acts, a night built around fan participation, and ticket prices starting from a wallet-friendly AED 195, Miami Show Dubai is shaping up to be one of the standout entries on this summer's Dubai Summer Surprises calendar. Secure your seat through the official Platinumlist page before the best-value tickets are gone.