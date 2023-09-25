Chelsea youngster Mia Fishel has had her 'dreams turn into reality' after making her USWNT debut

Chelsea's Mia Fishel made her debut for the United States Women's National Team, making a dream come true.

Fishel made USWNT debut

Replaced Morgan in minute 65

Third USWNT debut while playing in Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? More than three years after her heroics in the CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championship, where she ended as the top scorer, Fishel finally made her debut for the USWNT senior team alongside Blues teammate Cat Macario when the USWNT took on South Africa in a friendly match at Soldier Field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fishel replaced star striker Alex Morgan in the 65th minute of the game when the hosts were already winning 2-0. As per Opta Sport, Fishel became only the third player to make their USWNT debut while playing in Europe domestically, she follows Alana Cook and Blues teammate, Macario.

WHAT NEXT FOR FISHEL? Fishel will now return to London as she will look to kick off the season with Chelsea as they take on Tottenham Hotspur on October 1.