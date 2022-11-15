Mexico vs Sweden: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Mexico will take on Sweden in a friendly match at the Montilivi Stadium as they continue their preparations for the 2022 World Cup. It will be the El Tri's final game before their Group C campaign begins.
Gerard Martino's team was last seen in action against Iraq last week in a friendly and managed to win 4-0. Rogelio Funes Mori, Jesus Gallardo, Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega were the goalscorers as the team ramped up their preparations for the FIFA tournament.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Mexico vs Sweden date & kick-off time
Game:
Mexico vs Sweden
Date:
November 16, 2022
Kick-off time:
7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET / 1:00am IST (Nov 17)
Venue
Estadi Montilivi
Stream:
|fuboTV (start with free trial)
Where to watch Mexico vs Sweden on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will not be broadcast live on TV.
The friendly match will also not be broadcast on TV channels in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
TUDN, Univision
UK
N/A
N/A
India
N/A
N/A
Mexico squad & team news
Gerard Martino will be hoping to have Raul Jimenez fit and ready to go as he prepares his team for the World Cup. The Wolves striker has been out of action for a long time and could make his much-awaited return in the friendly against Sweden.
Mexico predicted XI: Ochoa; Araujo, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Romo, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ochoa, Talavera, Cota
Defenders
Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Sanchez, Moreno, Alvarez, Arteaga, Gallardo
Midfielders
Guardado, Herrera, Alvarez, Pineda, Romo, Rodriguez, Gutierrez, Antuna, Alvarado, Chavez, Lozano
Forwards
Jimenez, Vega, Funes Mori, Henry Martin
Sweden squad & team news
Joel Andersson, Kristoffer Olsson, Jesper Karlstrom and Robin Quaison were the fresh faces in the starting lineup the last two games for Sweden in the Nations League. The newcomers will be expecting more minutes in the upcoming friendly against Mexico.
Emil Forsberg was Sweden's only goalscorer in the team's previous outing which ended 1-1 and was against Slovenia in September.
Sweden predicted XI: Olsen; Andersson, Hien, Lindelof, Kurtulus; Claesson, Karlstrom, Forsberg, Elanga; Gyokeres, Ishak
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Olsen, Linde, Nordfeldt, Wahlstedt
Defenders
Andersson, Lindelöf, Hien, Gudmundsson, Augustinsson, Ousou, Kurtulus, Sundgren
Midfielders
Claesson, Cajuste, Forsberg, Karlström, Wålemark, Elanga, Svanberg, Olsson, Kulusevski
Forwards
Isak, Gyökeres, Quaison
