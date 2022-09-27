Mexico vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Mexico against Colombia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Mexico will take on Colombia in a friendly match at Levi's Stadium in California as they continue their preparations for the 2022 World Cup. Colombia, who failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, will consider this as nothing more than a friendly game.

El Tri have already played two friendlies in September in a bid to get fit and ready for the upcoming global football event in Qatar. They lost 1-0 to Paraguay before beating Peru 1-0 courtesy of a goal by Hirving Lozano.

While the fixture is nothing more than a friendly for Colombia, it is the teams' first meeting over 10 years. Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado helped Colombia to a 2-0 win against Mexico back in 2012.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Mexico vs Colombia date & kick-off time

Game: Mexico vs Colombia Date: September 27/28, 2022 Kick-off time: 3:00am BST / 7:30am IST (Sep 28) / 10pm ET (Sep 27) Venue Levi's Stadium, California

Where to watch Mexico vs Colombia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on TUDN and Univision with live streaming available on TUDN app.

In the United Kingdom UK), the match will not be broadcast live on TV.

The friendly match will also not be broadcast on TV channels in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. TUDN, Univision fuboTV, TUDN UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Mexico squad & team news

Gerard Martino will be without Rogelio Funes Mori, Luis Romo, Jorge Sánchez, Raúl Jiménez and Héctor Herrera who have been removed from the squad list due to injury issues.

Position Players Goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota Defenders Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez, Hector Moreno, Jevin Alvarez, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesus Gallardo, Jesus Alberto Angulo. Midfielders Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez, Orbelin Pineda, Luis Romo, Carlos Rodriguez, Diego Lainez, Erick Gutierrez, Uriel Antuna, Roberto Alvarado, Bernando Beltran, Erick Sanchez, Luis Chavez Forwards Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega, Rogelio Funes Mori, Santiago Gimenez, Henry Martin, Hirving Lozano

Colombia squad & team news

Colombia's new boss Nestor Lorenzo, who recently replaced Jose Pekerman, has the likes of James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao fit and ready to go in their third friendly in September.

While Falcao has not scored since October 2020, James Rodriguez recently netted his 25th international goal in Colombia's previous match against Guatemala.