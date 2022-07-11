The Mexican home kit pays tribute to the Native American heritage of the country.

Mexico is an early contender for one of the best kits for the impending World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The zig-zag design, made up of intricate lines, represents the feathered headdress of the Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl. It's also a welcome return to the traditional green home kit after the team went with a black and pink palette for last year's design.

adidas

The black collar features a signoff showing Quetzalcoatl's head to summon the team's spiritual strength on the pitch. Also featuring on the kit is the brand new team badge, alongside the new adidas 3-bar logo to cap off a fresh look.

Mexico World Cup 2022 away kit price and how to buy

