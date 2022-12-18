Messi 'should have a place at next World Cup' and Argentina No.10 will 'always be his', says Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni insists Lionel Messi ''should have a place at the next World Cup'' and has claimed that the Argentina No.10 shirt "will always be his".

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi confirmed he wouldn't be retiring from international football after La Albiceleste's 2022 World Cup final victory against France. The 35-year-old scored twice as Argentina drew 3-3 with Les Bleus after extra time and also netted a penalty in their 4-2 shootout win. Messi picked up the Golden Ball after the game to cap an outstanding individual tournament, and Argentina boss Scaloni is hopeful that he will be back for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

WHAT WAS SAID? "Messi should have a place in the next World Cup. If he wants to continue playing, the '10' will always be his," Scaloni told reporters after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scaloni was understandably very emotional, as he added on Argentina's third World Cup win: “I cannot believe that we have suffered so much in a perfect game. Unbelievable, but this team responds to everything. I am proud of the work they did. It is an exciting group. With the blows we received today, with the draws, this makes you emotional. I want to tell people to enjoy, it’s a historic moment for our country.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: Messi isn't done with Argentina just yet and perhaps he will have the opportunity to retain the title in 2026. However, his focus will now turn back to club football, with Paris Saint-Germain set to resume their Ligue 1 campaign against Strasbourg on December 28.