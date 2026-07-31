Messi's situation raises questions: new move within Inter Miami

Inter Miami boss Guillermo Hoyos has confirmed he will sit down with Lionel Messi to settle a date for the Argentine's return to competitive action, once the star has recovered from his exploits at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi and teammate Rodrigo De Paul returned to training this week after featuring in the World Cup final against Spain on 19 July in New Jersey. The pair were handed a few days off, which ruled them out of the league fixtures against Chicago Fire and CF Montréal.

Speaking on Friday, Hoyos told ESPN: "We have been talking about this matter, but he has only just returned, and we have not had the chance to have a formal conversation yet. We are very happy to have them back at the club, and it is wonderful to see them here."

What a tournament it had been for Messi. Eight goals, four assists and a driving force behind Argentina reaching a second successive final, where he played the full 120 minutes. De Paul lasted 70.

Next up, Inter Miami host Columbus Crew on Saturday at Chase Stadium before turning their attention to the Leagues Cup and a clash with Atlético San Luis on 5 August. The club lifted that trophy back in 2023 and reached the 2025 final, only to lose to Seattle Sounders.

Hoyos, though, is wary of the fixture congestion that comes with juggling two competitions at once. "I think it is extremely difficult because of the huge number of matches," he explained. "There will be a real pile-up of fixtures over several weeks, which leaves very little time to catch one's breath or rest."

He concluded: "The current approach comes down to: a match, then a match, then rest, then another match, and so on. It is a complicated matter, the burden of matches is heavy and takes its physical toll, and the competition itself is extremely exhausting."