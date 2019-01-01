Messi misses out as Zsori stunner seals Puskas Award for goal of the year

Former Debrecen man Daniel Zsori has scooped the Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal scored in 2019, the 18-year-old Hungarian beating off competition from 's Lionel Messi and River Plate's Juan Fernando Quintero.

Having been introduced just a few minutes from full time with his side tied at 1-1 with Ferencvaros, the youngster fired home an overhead kick from the edge of the box in the 93rd minute - all on his professional debut.

Having made 25 appearances in total during his time with Debrecen, scoring two goals, Zsori secured a transfer to fellow Nemzeti Bajnokság I side Fehervar during the summer.

