Messi 'completely different' with Argentina as Tevez claims PSG star is only 'half' of himself at Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi is a “completely different” player with Argentina to the one that has been seen at Paris Saint-Germain in 2021-22, says Carlos Tevez, with an all-time great considered to be only “half” of himself in French football.

A seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is approaching the end of a testing debut campaign at Parc des Princes, with a stunning move seeing him link up with PSG as a free agent once it became apparent that no new contract could be signed at Barcelona.

There have been flashes of his brilliance outside of a Catalan comfort zone, but only 11 goals have been recorded through 33 appearances and the Ligue 1 title represents the only addition to a glittering roll of honour – with Champions League glory once again proving elusive in the French capital.

Is Lionel Messi happy at PSG?

Messi has cut a frustrated figure at times this season, despite operating in a star-studded squad that also includes the mercurial talents of Brazil international Neymar and World Cup-winning forward Kylian Mbappe.

Tevez has told Seleccion de Noticias that his former team-mate with the Argentine national team looks to be “completely different” to the record-setting phenomenon that rewrote the history books at Barcelona.

Quizzed on why he sees two different characters, Tevez said: “One is when he is at PSG and the other when he comes to the national team.”

The former striker went on to add that he sees Messi “half” as happy with domestic employers than he appears when linking up with the Albiceleste.

What does the future hold for Messi?

Messi is tied to a contract at PSG through to the summer of 2023, but speculation is already building regarding another potential move elsewhere at that point.

A return to Camp Nou has been discussed ever since he packed his bags at Barcelona, while there are also plenty of rumours to be found regarding a switch to MLS.

For now, the legendary South American has one more fixture to take in before the 2021-22 season comes to a close – a Ligue 1 outing against Metz on Saturday.

He will be back for more in 2022-23, with attention set to turn midway through that campaign towards another shot at global glory with Argentina.

The 2022 World Cup is due to get underway in Qatar on November 21, with Messi and Co preparing to face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stage of that competition.

