Inter Miami proved once again that their problems are far from fixed. They dominated for long spells, yet had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United, one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Heavy rain left its mark before a ball had even been kicked. The downpour battered the pitch and forced organisers to push kick-off back by around two hours.

Read also

Despite the coach defending him: Vinícius stirs controversy by ignoring Mourinho

How did Barcelona choose their five captains? Flick reveals the behind-the-scenes details

Nicknamed "the Heron", Inter Miami controlled the opening minutes, though Atlanta carried a threat every time they broke forward, according to Spanish newspaper"AS".

The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute. Casemiro rose to head past the Atlanta United goalkeeper.

Atlanta hit back fast. Paraguayan forward Miguel Almirón lashed a powerful shot into the bottom corner to level things up in the 35th minute.

Miami refused to sit back. They restored their lead before the break, Telasco Segovia whipping in a cross that Luis Suárez turned home in the 45+1 minute.

Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair kept his side in front with a string of fine saves, the pick of them arriving in the 78th minute. Almirón had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot, but St. Clair denied him too.

A second spot-kick went the visitors' way after another mistake. Breel Embolo made no mistake from 12 yards, dragging the match level once more in the 87th minute.

That result kept Inter Miami in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference, while Atlanta United stayed second from bottom.

Lionel Messi turned in a solid display, earning a rating of 7.3 from the "Sofascore" platform.