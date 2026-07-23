"Messi alone is not enough": Ronaldo the Phenomenon analyses Argentina's "crushing defeat" in the final

Ronaldo has had his say on the 2026 World Cup final, where Spain edged Argentina by a single goal to be crowned world champions for the second time in La Roja's history.

The Brazil legend, nicknamed The Phenomenon, branded Spain's win over Argentina a "crushing defeat", pointing to the complete dominance of Luis de la Fuente's side across the final despite the narrow scoreline.

Speaking to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo said: "The goals I expected did not materialise, but there was absolute dominance throughout the entire match."

For the former Real Madrid and Barcelona man, the technical gap was so stark that even Lionel Messi could not stop Spain taking control.

The 2002 World Cup winner reckons Spain's triumph proves that the collective trumps individual brilliance.

He added: "A player alone cannot solve anything. The real strength lies in the team, in playing together," while acknowledging the resilience Argentina showed to reach the final.

Ronaldo also praised the champions' style, saying: "Unlike Brazil, which is still stuck in an outdated game, Spain has a unique way of playing and that is why their football is beautiful."

His verdict? "Maintaining possession of the ball is the best strategy, and they did it impressively." Spain, he says, have set the global standard for team football by "having the ball at their feet the whole time".