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FBL-PORTUGAL-TRIBUTEAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Mendes: This player will win the Ballon d'Or, clearly

L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
F. Ruiz
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain
O. Dembele
LaLiga
World Cup
Champions League
Spain
France

Fierce competition for the Ballon d'Or

Renowned football agent Jorge Mendes has named the player he expects to win this year's Ballon d'Or from "France Football".

Mendes said, in comments highlighted by the official account of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the "X" network: "The Ballon d'Or is clearly for Lamine Yamal".

He went on: "Yamal is the best and the gap between him and the other candidates is very clear. You all know that".

The shortlist also features other nominees such as Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Fabián Ruiz and Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain).

Mendes, who represents a number of Barcelona players, met Joan Laporta, president of the Catalan club, on Monday to discuss matters related to the team.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported, citing sources close to Barcelona, that the meeting was not about the upcoming transfer windows. It comes just a few days after the summer window closed.

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