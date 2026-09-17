Memphis suffers dramatic moment in extremis in the Copa Libertadores

Memphis Depay became Corinthians' villain in the early hours of Thursday when the forward missed a penalty deep into stoppage time against Estudiantes, sending the Brazilian club out of the Copa Libertadores in the quarter-finals.

Corinthians drew 1-1 in the first meeting with Estudiantes. Memphis was struck in that match after raising his middle finger to home fans when Corinthians went 0-1 up.

Shortly before the end of the return leg, Alexis Castro made it 0-1 to Estudiantes. Then, in the 101st minute, the referee gave a handball and Memphis stepped up to take the penalty. He blazed the ball high over the bar.

That left Corinthians with no time to find an equaliser, so they are out of the Copa Libertadores. Estudiantes' players celebrated at full-time, with their place in the semi-finals secured.

Things are now going badly for Corinthians. They have not won any of their last six matches. The club's last victory came on 9 August.

Sunday brings another chance for mid-table Corinthians. They host upper-mid-table Fluminense in the Brazilian league.