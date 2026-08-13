Memphis is furious and is demanding a truly exorbitant amount from Corinthians

Memphis Depay is set to file a huge claim against Corinthians, ESPN report on the programme Tekengeld. The striker is demanding €30 million from his former club.

On Tuesday evening, Dutch time, Corinthians announced that Memphis's expiring contract will not be extended. "This decision was taken solely and exclusively with a view to the financial health of our institution, which requires strict balance and responsibility in the management of the available resources," Corinthians said.

"We want to express our deep gratitude to the player Memphis Depay and his entire team, who from the beginning of the negotiations sought the best possible agreement. The board also recognises and appreciates the tireless efforts of all departments, who worked to make the continuation of the player possible."

"Faced with Corinthians' current and future financial obligations, it was clear that entering into a new commitment of this size at this time would not be compatible with the financial balance we must maintain in order to guarantee the sustainability of the club," Corinthians added.

Memphis reacted furiously to the statement because he had already reached a verbal agreement over a contract extension. "I am very disappointed that Corinthians have decided not to honour the agreement to extend my contract by two years," Memphis writes. "This extension was expressly agreed with both the president and the sporting, legal and financial departments. However, some people have decided to break this agreement...

"I did not want this situation and have always respected the club throughout the process, but now I am being forced to respond firmly to protect my interests. In the coming days I will speak publicly, but rest assured that I will not let this unacceptable behaviour go unpunished," Memphis said.

ESPN know what Memphis means by those threats. "Memphis is planning to file a gigantic claim against Corinthians. It concerns €30 million," journalist Daniël Man said on the programme.

"It concerns overdue payments from his previous contract, but also salary and a signing-on fee from the new contract in advance." Leo Oldenburger believes Memphis has a chance of winning the case. "If there was a verbal agreement, then you are bound by it too."