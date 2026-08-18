Memphis Depay reach agreement and sign contract until mid-2028

Memphis Depay is staying at Corinthians, chairman Osmar Stabile has confirmed. The Netherlands striker has signed a contract until mid-2028. On Monday, it had already become clear that Memphis was close to an agreement with the club.

Last week, Memphis' extension at Corinthians looked all but done until chairman Stabile pulled the plug on the deal at the last moment. According to sources close to the board, the club called off the extension because it would have amounted to unequal treatment compared with the other players in the squad.

Memphis reacted publicly with great indignation and said he would not let the matter rest. A day later, ESPN reported that Memphis is claiming €30 million from the Brazilian club.

The two parties have now reached an agreement after Memphis showed he was willing to make major concessions.

On Monday, UOL first reported that Corinthians still owe Memphis €7 million. The striker is willing to forgo the interest the club had to pay on that amount.

In addition, Memphis would waive the clause that obliged Corinthians to raise €2.5 million through commercial contracts linked to advertising campaigns and the sale of licensed products.

His biggest concession came on his salary. Earlier, the former PSV and Manchester United player, among others, had agreed a salary of €9 million per year with the club, but now his team have made a counterproposal of €7 million per year.

According to sources close to the club, it had always been Stabile's intention to negotiate a new deal. "Everything is good. We worked hard on this deal. The amount is going down. This is the best thing for Corinthians," Stabile said.