McTominay reveals benefit of Man Utd dressing room debate as Red Devils rediscover their spark

The Scotland international says discussions behind the scenes have helped to get Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s back on track after a testing start to 2019-20

Scott McTominay believes dressing room discussions have helped to rediscover their spark, with some home truths getting the Red Devils back on track.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side wobble out of the blocks in 2019-20, having previously stumbled over the line last term.

Questions were asked of his future as a result, while a number of underperforming players also came in for criticism.

The tide has, however, turned for those at Old Trafford, with five victories taken from the club’s last six outings in all competitions.

McTominay admits belief has returned to the ranks, with the United squad having to take a long, hard look at themselves in order to turn the corner.

The international told reporters: “In terms of the team, I feel we’re much, much brighter.

“The signs are good, the signs are positive and we’ve talked about things that we can improve on and how we’re going to try to improve by the end of the season, which is the business end of the season as well.

“It’s a normal thing to have meetings and for everybody to discuss, that’s a normal thing and the sign of a healthy dressing room.

“Boys speaking about it in the changing room, saying what they think we can improve on and what are good ideas as well.

“There’s plenty going on, it’s not a place to be quiet and in your shell. It’s time for people to really step up and start doing their jobs as well.”

The Red Devils will be back in domestic action on Sunday when they take in a trip to .

The Blades have been a surprise package this season, but McTominay believes Solskjaer’s men can rein them in along with a number of other sides sat above them in the battle for top-four finishes.

He added: “With the injuries we’ve had, I do think we’ve coped relatively well with a small squad and a lot of boys playing a lot of minutes in a short space of time.

“I think people forget that we have had a lot of injuries as well, and you can see with Anthony (Martial) coming back, what a difference he makes.

“There are very positive signs and things are changing. Everybody is looking forward to the next game and wanting that next game to come as soon as possible.

“Everybody wants to play and that’s the sign of a healthy dressing room.”

United are currently sat seventh in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of the places.