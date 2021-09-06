McKennie out of USMNT squad for Honduras trip following Covid violation

The midfielder will return to Italy after earning a suspension ahead of the draw with Canada on Sunday

Weston McKennie has been replaced in the U.S. men's national team squad for the team's upcoming World Cup qualifier in Honduras after the Juventus midfielder was suspended for a violation of Covid protocol.

McKennie was left out of the squad for the USMNT's 1-1 draw with Canada on Sunday with Gregg Berhalter saying after the match that McKennie's status was up in the air.

It has now been confirmed that McKennie won't travel to Honduras as he will be replaced by San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill in the U.S. squad.

What was said?

"Weston will return to Italy and will be unavailable for the match against Honduras due to a violation of team policy,” said Berhalter.

“There are high expectations for those who are a part of the U.S. Men’s National Team, and in order to be successful it’s important that everyone in the group is accountable."

Dest also out

In addition to McKennie's exclusion, U.S. Soccer also confirmed that Sergino Dest will miss the trip to Honduras.

The fullback was expected to be out of action after suffering an ankle sprain against Canada.

Dest's injury comes after the U.S. lost Gio Reyna and Zack Steffen over the weekend to a hamstring injury and a positive Covid test, respectively.

