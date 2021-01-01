McKennie, Arthur and Dybala to return for Juventus against Napoli after being suspended for lockdown-breaking party

The trio were dropped from the Bianconeri's matchday squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw with Torino after breaking Covid-19 regulations

Juventus will recall Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur for Thursday's Serie A clash with Napoli following their exclusion after they attended an illegal party.

The trio were suspended from the Bianconeri's matchday squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw with Torino after the USMNT international hosted a gathering that was closed down by police for breaking Covid-19 regulations last week.

Both Dybala and Arthur were in attendance at the event and the three were sidelined by coach Andrea Pirlo ahead of the weekend, but they will now be in line for a return this week as Juve aim to bolster their flagging title hopes

Why were the trio suspended?

McKennie hosted a party on Wednesday evening with around 20 guests at his villa, a social gathering that ran against regional guidelines for the pandemic in local Turin.

Both Dybala and Arthur attended, with all three taking advantage of a clear schedule during the March international break.

After police broke the event up, the three were handed fines by local authorities, before they faced further action from the Bianconeri.

Juve's European predicament

With a crunch clash against Napoli - rearranged once more to this month - lingering in the near-future, Juve have brought the trio back into contention as they aim to avoid missing out on the Champions League for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

The Bianconeri have been a regular fixture in Europe's top knockout competition, but now run the serious risk of finishing outside the top four this season.

They currently lie in fourth, level on points with Napoli - and defeat to Gennaro Gattuso's side would see them slipping down into the Europa League qualification spots instead.

