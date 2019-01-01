McGinn backed to thrive at Man Utd if shock £50m move is made

Gary Teale, a former St Mirren team-mate of the Aston Villa midfielder, believes the Scotland international has the potential to star at Old Trafford

John McGinn could thrive at if a £50 million ($63m) move is made, says Gary Teale, despite talk of a big-money switch away from coming as something of a surprise.

The international has emerged as a shock target for the Red Devils.

He has never graced the Premier League and spent the 2018-19 campaign helping Villa to secure promotion back into the English top tier.

At 24 years of age, and having already impressed for Scotland, he is, however, considered to boast the potential required to make another step up in class.

Teale, who played alongside McGinn after he emerged from the academy system at , sees no reason why the hard-working midfielder cannot make the grade at Old Trafford.

He told the Scottish Sun: “At first you’re surprised when you see £50 million and Manchester United.

“But then you take time to reflect and digest it and there’s nothing to say why he couldn’t go and do it.

“He’s thrived on every chance and there’s no reason to say why, if he got that opportunity at Manchester United, he wouldn’t thrive in that atmosphere.”

Teale has taken in Premier League football with and Derby in the past and believes that McGinn could adapt to the demands of life at United if supposed interest is followed up.

He added: “It would be a big ask for John to go in there but Man United are at a stage where they’re looking to rebuild.

“People of my generation probably still think of Man United under Sir Alex [Ferguson] winning everything.

“John probably isn’t at the level of player they had in those days but just now Man United are looking to bring in players after not doing what they’d hoped to do since Sir Alex.

“So you never know, John could perhaps be part of that rebuilding job. In the Premier League nowadays figures like £50 million are bandied about as if it’s nothing.

“You ask yourself if John is worth that and initially you think no. But the market dictates things there and if it comes along, then great.

“He’s a great lad, he’s wholehearted and he gives everything in every training session and every game so he deserves anything he gets.”