'Mbappe's absence doesn't change our plans' - Lyon still wary of PSG despite star striker's injury

The defender says that his side understands the level of their opponents, even without the talented French star in the lineup.

right-back Leo Dubois says Kylian Mbappe's absence will not affect his side's strategy in the Coupe de la Ligue final against .

The two sides will meet in the decider on Friday, but PSG's star attacker will not be available after being ruled out for at least three weeks with an ankle injury.

But with the likes of Neymar and Mauro Icardi still available, Dubois has warned that his side will have a tough time regardless of Mbappe's absence.

More teams

"It doesn't change the plans. There are only world-class players opposite us, even in the absence of Kylian," the 25-year-old told reporters.

"We are convinced of our quality, of our ability to win this trophy. Lyon need it. We come with this mentality and we'll see how it goes tomorrow.

Lyon have not played a competitive match since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, whereas PSG beat in the Coupe de final last week.

But Dubois feels his side are mentally ready for the clash and hopes they are in good physical condition for the clash with the French champions.

"We had to get the bodies back on track, we prepared our bodies well for the resumption of competition. Everything has been done to prepare well for the past eight weeks," he added.

"We know the qualities of PSG. On the physical question, we are a little in the unknown, but mentally we are preparing for a very high level match.

"We have to go and dig deep into ourselves. It's up to us to set the bar very high. I'm sure there will be a lot of intensity even if it will be our first competitive game and there will be a lot of heat.

Article continues below

"We will have the ambition to go for a title, and I think that will take over.

"Tomorrow's match may allow us to win a trophy. It's the only thing we think about. The preparation matches are over, we are really entering the competition.

"With this Coupe de la Ligue final, we have to be motivated. The club expects that, the supporters too. We can go look for Europe for next season, and that's just what we're focused on."