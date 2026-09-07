Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid star, spoke about the clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday, in the opening round of the first stage of the Champions League.

Mbappé said, in comments to the "beIN Sports" network: "What was the secret behind the stumble against Real Betis? Scoring goals. I think we played very well and created many chances, but we did not score. Personally, I wasted a lot, and if we play like that all season I think we will have a great season, as I don't think I will waste this number of chances in the other matches."

He added: "These things can happen, but looking at the team's overall performance I think it was good. We did not allow the opponent to create chances and we put in a good display, even though we did not do the most important thing in football, which is scoring goals."

He continued: "Do you think this is Real Madrid's year? First of all, I think we have to think about each match individually and what we can do to win each game. Now we have a match at our own stadium in the Champions League against a big team. We are happy to have the chance to play in fixtures like this and we will continue working in this way."

He went on: "Do things and the mentality differ when you play in the Champions League compared to La Liga? I don't know. They are two different competitions, and here at Real Madrid you must always win."





He added: "Why did you say early last season that you wanted Mourinho to coach you? Because he is someone who knows how to win. He has won everywhere he has worked. He is a big figure in the world of football and in players' careers. You need to win, but he needs a lot of ambition, enthusiasm and excitement, and he brings all of that with him."

He elaborated: "What has changed about Mourinho's personality since he arrived at Real Madrid? I don't think we should think about what he has changed or what he hasn't changed, but rather about what he does and what he has added. He gives the players a lot of confidence and stability. He is very frank and says things as they are, and when you are at this level you don't need flattery or for someone to tell you that you are the best or not the best."

He concluded: "Does Mourinho insist on the forwards carrying out defensive roles? I don't know. Mourinho insists on many things. He insists on scoring goals because that is the most important thing, and he also insists on defending and team cohesion, and he focuses on many things because he is the coach."



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