Mbappe vows to stay at PSG until end of season and rules out Tottenham move

Kylian Mbappe says he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season as he hopes to win the Champions League with the club.

The striker was the subject of a bid from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, but the Spanish giants could not convince PSG to sell.

Madrid are expected to make another attempt to land the 23-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

What has been said?

Mbappe has previously admitted that he wanted to make the switch to the Spanish capital, but has now dashed any hope of a move materialising in the January transfer window, as he has vowed to see out the rest of the campaign with PSG.

"I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and the cup. And to give all the pleasure to the fans, because they deserve it,” he said to CNN.

"I was honest [when I said I wanted to leave]. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart. I'm happy to stay... It's my city too. I'm French... I want to win everything this season.

"Paris is my city, it's where I was born, it's where I grew up. To play for PSG, it's an amazing feeling to play with your family and friends alongside of you."

Mbappe rules out Tottenham move

The France international was encouraged by actor Tom Holland to snub Madrid and instead join Tottenham when the two met at the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Article continues below

But Mbappe says it is unlikely he will ever make the switch to the north London team.

He added: "I don't think I will play for Tottenham in my life. He [Tom Holland] asked me about it, but no, no. It's a great club... And I'm sure they will make something good this season with [head coach Antonio] Conte."

Further reading