Mbappé's mother takes an exceptional decision for her son's project

Mathieu Bodmer, the new sporting director of French club Caen, has praised the project being led by Kylian Mbappé's family at the club, singling out one decision that caught his eye above all: Fayza Lamari, the Real Madrid star's mother, has banned mobile phones inside the training centre.

According to the French network"RMC", Bodmer has returned to his former club after leaving Le Havre and wants to bring Caen back to the second division. He is focused on building a long-term project that runs from the youth sector all the way up to the first team.

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The pitch from club president Ziad Hammoud and Fayza Lamari was one of the main reasons Bodmer agreed to return to Caen.

He said: "Their project with the young players matters to me. If you saw what goes into the study, the accommodation and the nutrition. Fayza (Lamari) banned the mobile phone in the training centre, and this is a wonderful decision. The young players talk and live together."

Bodmer has not met Kylian Mbappé since taking up his post, but he hopes to send him a message. "My greatest pleasure would be to say to Kylian: listen, do not worry about us, we will handle the matter, thank you for the money you put in at the start. We will try to give the club back to you in the cleanest possible state."

Under manager Gaël Clichy, Caen begin their campaign in the French third division next Friday, hosting Valenciennes in the season opener.

Mbappé and his family bought around 80% of the club's shares through their private investment fund in the summer of 2024.