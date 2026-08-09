Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé cut ties with sportswear giant Nike on 31 July, walking away from the brand that had sponsored him since he was eight years old.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", citing the French press, the France forward will sign with a surprising new company for a hugely lucrative fee.

Thibaut Vézirian, a journalist who specialises in French football, says the firm is not a familiar name in the sector such as Adidas, Puma or Under Armour.

He added, as reported by the Catalan newspaper: "Things are moving very fast for an unexpected brand to become the official supplier of Kylian Mbappé's kits".

Vézirian explained: "The finishing touches are currently being put on the deal, it is a major change. A football star will be involved in this deal, which will enable the brand to enter the world of football strongly through high-quality sports footwear. There is no doubt that Kylian Mbappé will benefit from his own brand and his share in the company".

Mbappé is not the only one on the move. French website Le10Sport reports that Manchester City star Rayan Cherki looks set to switch kit sponsor this summer too.

The former Lyon man's Adidas contract is about to expire. He could join Puma, who are keen to invest in him and already supply the kits at his club Manchester City.

A recent report from L'Équipe suggests the midfielder may sign a deal worth between 3 and 4 million euros, putting him among the top 10 highest-paid players in the world for kit sponsorship.



