Mbappé or Bellingham? Real Madrid's player of the month revealed

Real Madrid announced the winner of the club's Player of the Month award for August on Thursday evening, capping a strong start to the new La Liga season.

Kylian Mbappé settled the race in his favour. The French star edged out the rest of the squad, chief among them England's Jude Bellingham, to claim his first monthly award with Los Blancos this season.

His crowning came after four goals in Real Madrid's first three La Liga matches. Mbappé played a full 270 minutes, fired 18 shots at the opponents' goal and completed 111 passes to his team-mates.

Bellingham missed out on the award but made a strong start of his own. He featured in three matches, scoring two goals and providing two assists across 245 minutes, contributing to four goals in the first three rounds of the season.

Los Blancos now prepare to face Real Betis on Friday evening in the fourth round of La Liga.

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The Royal Club sit second in the table with nine points from their first three matches. They go into the game amid numerous absences.