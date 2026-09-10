Mbappé on the criticism: my excellence makes them focus on what I don't do

Kylian Mbappé has hit back at the criticism of his work off the ball, arguing that a player who has delivered exceptional levels for years becomes an easy target for scrutiny of what he doesn't offer, rather than what he excels at.

Speaking in an interview with the French newspaper "L'Équipe", the Real Madrid and France star said: "I think this is not normal, but this is the life of someone who has experienced excellence for years. I am no longer something new. Everyone has known for years what I can do. And I think this is the human side of the matter."

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He continued: "It is natural for people always to look at what someone does not do. When he has been doing it for 10 years, people no longer look at what he does. They know he is capable of doing it. So they always try to look at what he does not do. And from that moment, this is not something I take personally."

On criticism in general, the forward struck a measured tone: "I have a balanced approach towards criticism. There is constructive criticism, and there is illogical criticism. Criticism does not frighten me, and when I make a decision, I do not think about the possibility of being criticised. If I know the decision is right for me, or even if it is not but it is necessary, my career has proved that I keep moving forward."

Some suggest the team might suffer because of him, despite his goals. The former Paris Saint-Germain star wasn't buying it: "This argument seems less logical to me. If I do not score, they will ask me why I am not scoring."

"I have learned that when you are a footballer, there are millions of coaches who have an opinion in every match, and not all of them are happy in their homes," he added. "Everyone has their point of view, but I think the aim of football is to score goals, and to score more than your opponent."



