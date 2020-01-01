Mbappe not interested in 'Fantastic Four' nickname for PSG attacking stars

Thomas Tuchel has been utilising his side's fearsome attackers all together in a 4-2-4 formation, which has produced mixed results thus far

Kylian Mbappe has said that he's not interested in the "Fantastic Four" nickname that's been given to PSG's four attacking stars, saying it's "not our thing."

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has recently been using an attack-minded formation that features Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi all together.

The four attacking stars all started again on Wednesday as PSG easily defeated Monaco 4-1 in a encounter.

found it difficult to cope with PSG's star-studded attack, with Mbappe scoring a brace and Neymar also finding the net. Pablo Sarabia rounded out the scoring for the Ligue 1 leaders.

Much has been made of Tuchel's decision to use all four players in the same line-up, but Mbappe was quick to stress that he believes there's been too much talk about him and his three team-mates playing together.

"I think above all that we are talking a bit too much about us playing with four attackers," Mbappe told Canal Plus after Wednesday's game.

"I feel like we are playing with four attackers in a five-a-side team. But we are playing with 11 men.

"We know that we have very good players, but this whole 'Fantastic Four' thing, all that, it is not our thing.

"We want to help the team to win, we want to win trophies and we leave superlatives used to describe us to someone else."

With Tuchel using a 4-2-4 formation, the team's ability to defend has been called into question.

In another league match against Monaco on Sunday, PSG did not have as much success defensively as they could only manage a 3-3 draw at Parc des Princes.

Following that game, Neymar coarsely said that the formation had to be working well because his side scored three goals.

Mbappe has acknowledged that time will tell if the so-called "Fantastic Four" can be effective enough defensively to justify their inclusion together on the pitch.

"It is going to be throughout the entire campaign and not across three or four matches that you will see if we are capable of making defensive efforts when the team needs us above all," the 21-year-old said.