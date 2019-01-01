Mbappe hints he could follow Ibrahimovic & Gerrard's lead & move to MLS one day

The forward has suggested that he could follow in the footsteps of some of Europe's top players who have made the switch to the United States

Kylian Mbappe has hinted that he could one day follow several European greats and make the move to Major League Soccer.

Mbappe has been linked with a transfer away from this summer, and while the US is a potential destination, the international has said it will be some time before he can even think of a move to .

Speculation has once again started to build surrounding the future of the French forward, with interest from all around Europe, most notably .

The 20-year-old cast doubt on his future in Paris earlier this year by claiming he had reached a turning point in his career, despite winning the league title and the Player of the Year award in 2018-19

He admitted his search for more responsibility could come either at PSG or further afield, but the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has refuted any claims of Mbappe leaving the French champions this summer.

And while he may once again stay put for another year, the World Cup winner has suggested that he could follow many European greats in making the switch to MLS further down the line.

"We don’t know what happens in football," Mbappe told ESPN .

"Now in the USA, a lot of great players come after their careers in Europe, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, great players."

The 20-year-old undoubtedly has a long way to go in order to emulate the endless success of such European greats, but with a World Cup title already to his name and an astonishing club career to date, he is certainly on the right path.

He also boasts three successive Ligue 1 titles, the first with before winning it twice with current club PSG, and picked up the Best Young Player Award at the 2018 World Cup.

The forward finished the season as Ligue 1’s top scorer with 33 goals as PSG claimed their eighth league title, outscoring team-mates Edinson Cavani and Neymar in the process.

And Mbappe has suggested that any possible move to MLS would have to come much later in his career.

He added: "You don’t know what can happen, maybe when I’m a little older I can think about this."