Mbappé drops a bombshell: "Building something completely new"

Kylian Mbappé has signed a partnership deal with Swiss sports equipment company "On", the Real Madrid and France forward becoming its global ambassador and new technical supplier. The brand replaces "Nike", which had been with Mbappé since his early years in the game.

He confirmed the move across his social media accounts with a heartfelt message about continuing his dream to play football with his friends. The new partnership, he said, is a chance to build a different future for the game, blending innovation with the joy of playing.

What drew him to "On", the French star explained, was the chance to "build something entirely new" and bring his experience and vision to the development of football products. He wants to push the boundaries of innovation while keeping the human side and the enjoyment that sets sport apart.

The company hands Mbappé a pivotal role in shaping its football strategy. He will work with product teams and athletes, help design and test new boots and kit, and offer his technical insight drawn from playing at the highest level and his professional numbers.

His compatriot Thierry Henry also swayed the decision. Henry serves as On's head of football, and the pair will pool their expertise to launch the company's presence in a market it is entering for the first time since its founding in the Swiss Alps in 2010.

"On" plans to use LightSpray technology to develop light, precise football boots designed to fit the foot like a "second skin". It's all part of a push to reimagine the game's equipment and grow its standing among professional players.