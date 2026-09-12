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Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Mbappé closes in on a historic feat: 8 goals separate him from Ronaldo's record

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
C. Ronaldo
Spain
France
Portugal

scored quickly against Vallecano

Kylian Mbappé continued his fine form with Real Madrid, scoring twice against Rayo Vallecano to lead the Whites to a 4-1 win. The double took his tally to 6 goals in La Liga, drawing him level with Raphinha in the race for the "Pichichi" award.

His first goal came after 14 minutes. Carreras broke down the right side and cut into the penalty area before Lejeune tripped him, prompting referee García Verdura to point to the penalty spot.

Mbappé took the kick himself, sending the ball to the left of Aodero, who was making his first start for Rayo Vallecano.

8 goals separate Mbappé from the century

One goal was not enough. He returned in the 91st minute to score his second of the match and Real Madrid's fourth, taking his League tally to 6 and cutting the gap to a century of goals in a Real Madrid shirt to just 8. He is chasing that milestone in a little over two seasons.

LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Cristiano Ronaldo had reached the same figure at a similar time, scoring his 100th goal for the club on 2 November after playing 105 matches.

Six matches remain for Mbappé in La Liga and two in the Champions League. That gives him 8 games to reach the 100-goal milestone with Real Madrid.

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